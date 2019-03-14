Conor McGregor Sued by Ahmed Abdirzak for Allegedly Smashing Cellphone

John Locher/Associated Press

The man who alleged Conor McGregor smashed and stole his cellphone reportedly filed a lawsuit against the UFC fighter on Thursday.

TMZ Sports reported the news, noting Ahmed Abdirzak filed the suit in Miami-Dade County and is seeking more than $15,000 in damages behind claims of battery, assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The suit says Abdirzak attempted to take a picture of McGregor as he was leaving a Miami hotel before the UFC fighter grabbed his arm, smashed the phone on the ground, stomped on it and yelled expletives in his direction before taking the phone with him.

TMZ Sports shared video of the incident:

Abdirzak previously told TMZ that McGregor approached him and looked to be offering a handshake before he grabbed the phone and smashed it.

According to the Associated Press, McGregor was arrested on robbery and criminal mischief charges. However, his criminal defense attorney said the lawsuit was "a quick effort seeking a payday."



TMZ noted the charges are both felonies, with one carrying up to a 15-year prison sentence.