NBA Asks Teams Create PSA About Fan Conduct After Russell Westbrook Incident

The NBA sent a memo to all 30 teams asking them to create a PSA that emphasizes the "importance of respect and civility in NBA arenas."

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the news, noting the league is pushing the issue following a serious incident between Russell Westbrook and a Utah Jazz fan.

Westbrook and the fan got into a verbal altercation Monday that resulted in the Oklahoma City Thunder guard being fined $25,000 and the fan, Shane Keisel, being banned for life from Jazz games after the team found evidence he'd made racist comments toward Westbrook.

Westbrook said Keisel told him to "get down on my knees 'like you used to,'" when he was on the bench. The Thunder star fired back by telling (NSFW language) Keisel "I'll f--k you up. You and your wife."

"Every time I come here, a lot of disrespectful things are said," Westbrook told reporters.

Keisel denied the claims, but an investigation by the Jazz backed up Westbrook's side of the story.

"The organization conducted an investigation through video review and eyewitness accounts," the Jazz said in a statement. "The ban is based on excessive and derogatory verbal abuse directed at a player during the game that violated the NBA Code of Conduct.

"The Utah Jazz will not tolerate fans who act inappropriately. There is no place in our game for personal attacks or disrespect."

It's clear based on mandating this that the NBA is committed to doing its best to ensure a similar situation never happens again.