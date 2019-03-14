TMZ: Suspects from Spa in Robert Kraft Case Not Charged with Sex Trafficking

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Operators of the Jupiter, Florida, spa involved in allegations of solicitation against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft are reportedly not facing human or sex trafficking charges.

When details of the investigation into several spas in the area were announced Feb. 22, Jupiter police chief David Kerr said, "Concern centers around the possibility of victims of human trafficking."

According to TMZ Sports, none of the 30 people charged as part of the prostitution sting are being charged with human or sex trafficking charges since there is no evidence that either occurred.

Kraft has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of solicitation.

Per ESPN.com, investigators said that Kraft was twice caught on camera paying for and receiving sexual acts at Orchids of Asia Day Spa on Jan. 19 and 20. Kraft allegedly received oral and manual sex from a woman at the spa.

The 77-year-old Kraft has been mostly silent on the matter thus far. A statement released in the wake of the charges said his representatives "categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity."

While the prostitution sting was said to be part of a crackdown on human and sex trafficking, TMZ Sports reported that nothing has turned up in that regard five months into the investigation. Also, the FBI and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) opted against getting involved in the investigation because of a lack of evidence.

If Kraft is convicted of solicitation, he could serve up to one year in jail, a $5,000 fine, 100 hours of community service and attendance in a human trafficking dangers class, according to ESPN.

Kraft is set to be arraigned on March 28, but despite the hearing notice saying that Kraft "must" appear in court, his attorney, Jack Goldberger, said he is not required to do so.