Real Madrid Transfer News: Zinedine Zidane Signs Eder Militao to 6-Year Contract

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid have signed Porto defender Eder Militao in a reported €50 million (£43 million) deal.

Los Blancos announced on their official website on Thursday that the 21-year-old will arrive in the summer, with Militao putting pen to paper on a six-year contract. Chris Burton of Goal revealed the expected transfer fee.

The Brazilian arrived at Porto in August last year from Sao Paulo.

In their statement, Real gave some insight into their decision to sign the centre-back:

"He has been named the best defender of the [Portuguese Primeira Liga] for the last five months in a row.

"A versatile footballer, Militao plays largely as a centre-back, although he has also spent time at right-back.

"His speed, positioning and anticipation are his greatest assets, while he is also strong in the air."

Sports journalist Jonas Giaever put his reported fee in context:

Militao has become Real manager Zinedine Zidane's first signing since he returned to the dugout on Monday.

He has been a key player for Porto this season. Thanks in part to his efforts, they're level on points with Primeira Liga leaders Benfica and through to the quarter-finals of the UEFAChampions League for just the second time since 2009.



Managing Madrid's Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete welcomed Militao's capture:

Sergio Ramos will be 33 by the end of March. While his time at the top level is far from over, he is approaching the twilight of his career, and Real will need a long-term successor to replace him and partner Raphael Varane.

Giaever believes Militao's arrival could push Jesus Vallejo out the exit door at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 22-year-old was signed in 2015, but after returning from loan spells with Zaragozaand Eintracht Frankfurt two years later, he has made just 15 appearances for Real, with only three coming this season.

Vallejo has failed to prove himself capable of inheriting Ramos' throne, but Militao looks to be an excellent prospect and a step toward the necessary squad overhaul that needs to occur at Real before next season.