Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele Out for 3 to 4 Weeks with Hamstring Injury

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele will be sidelined for between three and four weeks with a hamstring injury.

The club announced the news on Thursday:

Dembele came off the bench to score in Barcelona's 5-1 UEFA Champions League win over Lyon on Wednesday in the second leg of their last-16 tie.

The Frenchman rounded out the win thanks to Lionel Messi's second assist of the night:

It was his 14th goal of the campaign in all competitions.

Although Barca are perhaps fortunate that such an injury has come shortly before an international break, Dembele will still miss several matches, per ESPN's Samuel Marsden:

The 21-year-old is an important component of Barcelona's front line, as he's their biggest source of pace now that Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi are in their 30s.

He's also an excellent dribbler and equally skilled with both feet, so he's a handful for defenders to deal with.

Squawka's Muhammad Butt hopes manager Ernesto Valverde finally puts some faith in Malcom while Dembele is out:

The Brazilian arrived last summer, but Valverde has been reluctant to make use of the 22-year-old, handing him just one start outside the Copa del Rey.

The coming weeks would be the perfect time to bed him into the team, but Valverde may be more likely to call on Philippe Coutinho instead.

Coutinho has been out of form for several months. His goal against Lyon on Wednesday was his first direct goal contribution since January.

With Dembele out, Barcelona need him to get back to his best to mitigate Dembele's absence.