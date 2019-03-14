Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele Out for 3 to 4 Weeks with Hamstring Injury

Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele Out for 3 to 4 Weeks with Hamstring InjuryMarch 14, 2019
Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele will be sidelined for between three and four weeks with a hamstring injury.
The club announced the news on Thursday:
FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona
❗ INJURY NEWS | Ousmane Dembélé has a tear in his left hamstring. See how long he'll be out 👉 https://t.co/vz4GblCRZW https://t.co/nfF42NQok1
Dembele came off the bench to score in Barcelona's 5-1 UEFA Champions League win over Lyon on Wednesday in the second leg of their last-16 tie.
The Frenchman rounded out the win thanks to Lionel Messi's second assist of the night:
Bleacher Report Live @brlive
Ousmane Dembele with icing on the cake to seal Barca's #UCL quarterfinal spot 🎂 https://t.co/sburBt6ha5
Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball
A Messi night for Lyon in Barcelona... Two beautiful goals 😍 Two perfect assists 👌 Lionel Messi is not of this planet 👽 https://t.co/X2APVQuHEe
It was his 14th goal of the campaign in all competitions.
Although Barca are perhaps fortunate that such an injury has come shortly before an international break, Dembele will still miss several matches, per ESPN's Samuel Marsden:
Samuel Marsden @samuelmarsden
Dembele will miss Betis, Espanyol, Villarreal and probably Atletico. Not out of the question he's back for Champions League quarterfinal first leg on Apr. 10 (ish) and should definitely be OK for second leg. Not ideal but not the worst.
The 21-year-old is an important component of Barcelona's front line, as he's their biggest source of pace now that Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi are in their 30s.
He's also an excellent dribbler and equally skilled with both feet, so he's a handful for defenders to deal with.
Squawka's Muhammad Butt hopes manager Ernesto Valverde finally puts some faith in Malcom while Dembele is out:
Muhammad Butt @muhammadbutt
oh well... let's hope Valverde actually uses Malcom now; otherwise Barcelona will be ACHINGLY slow for some really big games.
The Brazilian arrived last summer, but Valverde has been reluctant to make use of the 22-year-old, handing him just one start outside the Copa del Rey.
The coming weeks would be the perfect time to bed him into the team, but Valverde may be more likely to call on Philippe Coutinho instead.
Coutinho has been out of form for several months. His goal against Lyon on Wednesday was his first direct goal contribution since January.
With Dembele out, Barcelona need him to get back to his best to mitigate Dembele's absence.
