Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele Out for 3 to 4 Weeks with Hamstring Injury

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 14, 2019

BARCELONA, SPAIN - MARCH 9: Ousmane Dembele of FC Barcelona during the La Liga Santander match between FC Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano at the Camp Nou on March 9, 2019 in Barcelona Spain (Photo by Jeroen Meuwsen/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele will be sidelined for between three and four weeks with a hamstring injury.

The club announced the news on Thursday:

Dembele came off the bench to score in Barcelona's 5-1 UEFA Champions League win over Lyon on Wednesday in the second leg of their last-16 tie.

The Frenchman rounded out the win thanks to Lionel Messi's second assist of the night:

It was his 14th goal of the campaign in all competitions.

Although Barca are perhaps fortunate that such an injury has come shortly before an international break, Dembele will still miss several matches, per ESPN's Samuel Marsden:

The 21-year-old is an important component of Barcelona's front line, as he's their biggest source of pace now that Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi are in their 30s.

He's also an excellent dribbler and equally skilled with both feet, so he's a handful for defenders to deal with.

Squawka's Muhammad Butt hopes manager Ernesto Valverde finally puts some faith in Malcom while Dembele is out:

The Brazilian arrived last summer, but Valverde has been reluctant to make use of the 22-year-old, handing him just one start outside the Copa del Rey.

The coming weeks would be the perfect time to bed him into the team, but Valverde may be more likely to call on Philippe Coutinho instead.

Coutinho has been out of form for several months. His goal against Lyon on Wednesday was his first direct goal contribution since January.

With Dembele out, Barcelona need him to get back to his best to mitigate Dembele's absence.

Related

    Klopp: Henderson's Injury 'Serious Enough'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Klopp: Henderson's Injury 'Serious Enough'

    Goal
    via Goal

    English Clubs Rule UCL...What Took So Long?

    World Football logo
    World Football

    English Clubs Rule UCL...What Took So Long?

    Jonathan Wilson
    via the Guardian

    Maradona: Messi Praises Messi and 'Sorcerer' Ronaldo

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Maradona: Messi Praises Messi and 'Sorcerer' Ronaldo

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Ronaldo Risks UCL Ban with Cojones Celebration

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ronaldo Risks UCL Ban with Cojones Celebration

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale