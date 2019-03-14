NFL Mock Draft 2019: Complete 1st-Round Predictions for Most Hyped Prospects

Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

The 2019 NFL draft outlook continues to change with every free-agent announcement.

Free agency technically started Wednesday, though teams were hard at work from Monday thanks to the opening of the legal-tampering window. Teams already watching as ink dries on new contracts have to run back to the draft board and, at the very least, rearrange the needs rankings while bouncing around pro days.

The Baltimore Ravens, for example, struck a deal with Earl Thomas, giving him a four-year contract worth $55 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. It frees up the Ravens to go after other prominent needs, which in turn could push prospects down the board to other needy teams, greatly changing how things unfold.

For now, this is an updated look at how draft day could play out based on team need, prospect value and more.

2019 NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, DE/OLB, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

8. Detroit Lions: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

9. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin White, LB, LSU

12. Green Bay Packers: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

13. Miami Dolphins: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

14. Atlanta Falcons: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

15. Washington Redskins: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

16. Carolina Panthers: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

17. New York Giants (via Cleveland Browns): Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

18. Minnesota Vikings: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iow

19. Tennessee Titans: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

21. Seattle Seahawks: Taylor Rapp, SS, Washington

22. Baltimore Ravens: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

23. Houston Texans: Garrett Bradbury, OL, NC State

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

26. Indianapolis Colts: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys): Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Cody Ford, G, Oklahoma

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

30. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints): Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

31. Los Angeles Rams: Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

32. New England Patriots: Irv Smith, TE, Alabama

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1 Right Arrow Icon

Nick Foles is aboard for the Jacksonville Jaguars, which means it is time for the front office to get serious about making sure he succeeds and gets the team back to the playoffs in the process.

The motivation is the contract they gave Foles, which can top out as high as $102 million, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

But the Jaguars aren't scaring many people with their group of weapons. Dede Westbrook only scored five times last year, and 2018 second-round pick DJ Chark is still a work in progress. There is room for a top-10 prospect to come in and make some noise.

Which is where D.K. Metcalf comes into play.

Metcalf blew away the combine with big numbers, though struggled in others:

Still, a 6'3", 228-pound wideout who can go up and get passes and potentially make plays after the catch would be a big get for a Jaguars team looking for a spark.

While Jacksonville figures to go ball control on the ground, Metcalf would be the chain-mover Foles needs through the air.

15. Washington Redskins: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1 Right Arrow Icon

If it turns out the Arizona Cardinals are bluffing at No. 1 (as they should be), Kyler Murray could be in for a bit of a drop.

Murray, after all, is one of the most polarizing players in the class. He's 5'10" and 207 pounds, with the latter number heavier than expected and good but the former still causing a pointed debate.

Either way, there is no arguing Murray threw for 42 touchdowns and ran for another 12 last year, displaying immense upside and possible franchise-passer traits in the process. His pro day appeared to match the film, too:

And the Washington Redskins are one of those teams that won't mind taking a risk.

All the Redskins have done at quarterback is add Case Keenum, meaning the depth chart is an underwhelming, pairing of a one-hit wonder and Colt McCoy. The front office has to know it doesn't roster a long-term option, and it also needs to work on winning back the fans.

Washington taking Murray would at least give the franchise some hope. Quietly, the team has a solid offensive line, running game and defense to help a rookie along too. From Murray's perspective, it gives him a better chance at a long career as opposed to getting thrown to the wolves on a bad team and being asked to accomplish miracles.

22. Baltimore Ravens: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

Sam Craft/Associated Press

Those Ravens can now have some fun on the offensive side of the ball.

Baltimore already got this started by giving running back Mark Ingram a three-year deal, according to Schefter.

The passing game around Lamar Jackson still leaves a lot to be desired. Michael Crabtree is gone and Willie Snead and John Brown didn't exactly impress after the front office tried to revamp the depth chart this time one year ago.

A.J. Brown out of Ole Miss is a good way to get some high-upside playmaking ability in the door at the position.

Coming off consecutive 1,200-plus yard campaigns, Brown sounds like just the presence the Ravens need, based off a scouting report from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein: "Slot bully with rare combination of brawn and quickness that allows him to separate with both power and foot quickness. Brown has the size and demeanor to take on a relatively heavy workload as a safety blanket for a young quarterback in a ball-control passing attack."

The Ravens need some help on the defensive side of the ball after losing players such as C.J. Mosley to free agency. But as is the case for most teams, item No. 1 is making sure the quarterback can excel.

With Jackson heading into his second season, it's time for the Ravens to spend some major assets on giving him some help.