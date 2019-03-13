Marjory Stoneman Douglas Football HC Willis May Resigns; Says He Needs a Change

Joe Skipper/Associated Press

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School head football coach Willis May is resigning and cited his mental health following the 2018 shooting at the high school in Parkland, Florida, as the reason.

Tom VanHaaren of ESPN.com reported the news, noting the pain of losing assistant coach Aaron Feis and athletic director Chris Hixon, who were among the 17 people who were killed, "has never left May."

Feis died after he heroically shielded students from the shooter.

"I walk into my office every day, and Aaron Feis' office is right next to me, Chris Hixon's office is right next to me, and I miss those guys with all my heart every day," May said Wednesday. "It's sad going to work every day because it hurts so bad to be without them. It's been a year and it hasn't gotten any better, so I need a change for me; I need it for my health."

Feis' family announced some of the Miami Dolphins' picks at the 2018 NFL draft alongside graduating members of the football team. ESPN’s annual award show, the ESPYs, also honored the coaches.

VanHaaren noted May will have the opportunity to coach at a different school closer to his parents in Fort Myers, Florida.

Stoneman Douglas assistant coach Quentin Short will take over as the interim coach.