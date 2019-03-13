Jose Canseco Calls Ex-Wife Jessica a Liar After She Denies Alex Rodriguez Affair

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 13, 2019

Alex Rodriguez, left, and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini/Associated Press

Jose Canseco took to Twitter again Wednesday, again accusing his ex-wife Jessica Canseco and Alex Rodriguez of an affair. 

Jose offered to take a polygraph test and called Rodriguez a "piece of s--t," while also apologizing to Jennifer Lopez, who recently got engaged to Rodriguez:

Jose accused Rodriguez of an affair with his then-wife in his 2008 book, Vindicated. Jessica Canseco tweeted her denial of the most recent claims Tuesday, saying she and Rodriguez are just friends:

Jose made the new allegations upon the announcement of Rodriguez and Lopez's engagement last week. He claims Rodriguez was cheating on Lopez with Jessica and that he has direct knowledge of the affair.

Rodriguez has not publicly commented on the situation.

