Jose Canseco Calls Ex-Wife Jessica a Liar After She Denies Alex Rodriguez Affair

Jose Canseco Calls Ex-Wife Jessica a Liar After She Denies Alex Rodriguez AffairMarch 13, 2019
Jose Canseco took to Twitter again Wednesday, again accusing his ex-wife Jessica Canseco and Alex Rodriguez of an affair.
Jose offered to take a polygraph test and called Rodriguez a "piece of s--t," while also apologizing to Jennifer Lopez, who recently got engaged to Rodriguez:
Jose Canseco @JoseCanseco
Jessica you're calling me a liar you just forced me to defend myself and tell the truth here comes the biggest story ever about Alex Rodriguez and yourself the truth hurts do not turn away or hide from a polygraph
Jose Canseco @JoseCanseco
Jennifer Lopez I hear you're a very good person I am sorry you are caught up in the middle of this but the truth has to be told
Jose Canseco @JoseCanseco
Alex Rodriguez I challenge you to a polygraph are you man enough to face me
Jose Canseco @JoseCanseco
Alex since you are a man's man why don't you contact me and we'll talk about it face-to-face you know how to reach me
Jose accused Rodriguez of an affair with his then-wife in his 2008 book, Vindicated. Jessica Canseco tweeted her denial of the most recent claims Tuesday, saying she and Rodriguez are just friends:
jessicacanseco @jessicacanseco
Those false accusations Jose is making are not true!🖐🏻I have known Alex for many years and haven’t even seen him for over 5. I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer. As for Jose he can keep playing with his Alien friends😂🤦♀️
jessicacanseco @jessicacanseco
In fact I don’t even get on twitter had to download app again and don’t watch tv and had no idea any of this was going on. Last time I saw Alex he was with Torrie and I brought my boyfriend over for dinner. We are just friends my god🤷♀️🤦♀️
Jose made the new allegations upon the announcement of Rodriguez and Lopez's engagement last week. He claims Rodriguez was cheating on Lopez with Jessica and that he has direct knowledge of the affair.
Rodriguez has not publicly commented on the situation.
