Kyler Murray Throws, Doesn't Run 40 at Oklahoma Pro Day; Cardinals Don't Attend

Kyler Murray Throws, Doesn't Run 40 at Oklahoma Pro Day; Cardinals Don't AttendMarch 13, 2019
Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray opted not to run the 40-yard dash but completed position drills during the Sooners' pro day Wednesday at the Everest Indoor Training Center in Norman.
Murray weighed in at 205 pounds, a small decrease of two pounds since his NFL Scouting Combine measurements on Feb. 28, and decided not to have his height measured after checking in at 5'10⅛" at the combine.
Although Peter King of NBC Sports reported all 32 teams and over 100 media members would be in attendance for Murray's workout alongside OU's other draft-eligible players, three key members of the Arizona Cardinals' power structure weren't in the crowd, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
As #Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray gets set for his Pro Day, #AZCardinals GM Steve Keim, coach Kliff Kingsbury and owner Michael Bidwill will... not be in attendance, per @JamesPalmerTV and me. Hmmm. Interpret that how you will. 🤔
The Cards own the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, which begins April 25 in Nashville, Tennessee, and have frequently been linked to the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner since he announced his decision to forgo a professional baseball career to focus on football.
New Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury, while serving in the same capacity with the Texas Tech Red Raiders, said in October he'd jump at the chance to take Murray at No. 1:
Eric Kelly @EricKellyTV
Kliff Kingsbury with some high praise for OU QB Kyler Murray: "Kyler is a freak.....I would take him with the first pick of the draft if I could." https://t.co/aYYamjMu7o
Of course, just because the Cardinals didn't have a significant presence in Norman on Wednesday doesn't mean they won't take the dual-threat sensation.
If Arizona does decide to go in a different direction, likely Ohio State Buckeyes edge-rusher Nick Bosa, the other potential Murray suitors got a look at his skill set Wednesday.
Here's a look at some highlights, analysis and reaction from his performance:
John E. Hoover @johnehoover
VIDEO: Kyler Murray’s throwing session has been point so far. He’s working with Jim Zorn. Here’s a deep ball: #Sooners #ProDay https://t.co/cPPcY0C0pI
Kevin Sherrington @KSherringtonDMN
Kyler overthrows two deep streaks after hitting four in a row, and that’s enough of that. Now slants and outs. https://t.co/qK7zJsFVSm
NFL @NFL
"He's got an A-plus so far!" @TheKylerMurray is putting on a clinic at @OU_Football Pro Day. 🎯 📺: Path to the Draft: Pro Day on @nflnetwork https://t.co/VgKGVCM6a6
NFL Draft @NFLDraft
.@MoveTheSticks on Kyler Murray's pro day throwing session: We're probably 35 throws in. They are showing his ability to throw the ball from the pocket. They're making a statement from the pocket today. Watch him throw live on @nflnetwork!
Albert Breer @AlbertBreer
I'm not a scout, and he's missed a couple, but the ball really jumps off Kyler Murray's hand. And accuracy's been good on most throws.
Oklahoma Football @OU_Football
Kyler Murray is on the field! Showing off a variety of pre-snap looks and throws to the scouts at the Everest Training Center. https://t.co/XhOdff0PQn | https://t.co/cADpqbTZlE https://t.co/MMrH3bKrHV
George Stoia III @GeorgeStoia
That’s it. Kyler Murray goes, by my count, 64/70 with one drop. Baker Mayfield went 62/70 last year.
Armando Salguero @ArmandoSalguero
Kyler Murray deep ball accuracy was impressive during Oklahoma season. And it's remained impressive at his Pro Day.
Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Murray as the No. 12 overall prospect and second-best quarterback behind Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins on his latest big board.
If he doesn't go to the Cardinals, other potential top-10 landing spots include the Oakland Raiders (No. 4), New York Giants (No. 6), Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 7) and Denver Broncos (No. 10).
Report: Ravens to Land Earl Thomas 🚨
Bag secured for 4-Years/$55M