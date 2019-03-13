Kyler Murray Throws, Doesn't Run 40 at Oklahoma Pro Day; Cardinals Don't Attend

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray opted not to run the 40-yard dash but completed position drills during the Sooners' pro day Wednesday at the Everest Indoor Training Center in Norman.

Murray weighed in at 205 pounds, a small decrease of two pounds since his NFL Scouting Combine measurements on Feb. 28, and decided not to have his height measured after checking in at 5'10⅛" at the combine.

Although Peter King of NBC Sports reported all 32 teams and over 100 media members would be in attendance for Murray's workout alongside OU's other draft-eligible players, three key members of the Arizona Cardinals' power structure weren't in the crowd, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network:

The Cards own the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, which begins April 25 in Nashville, Tennessee, and have frequently been linked to the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner since he announced his decision to forgo a professional baseball career to focus on football.

New Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury, while serving in the same capacity with the Texas Tech Red Raiders, said in October he'd jump at the chance to take Murray at No. 1:

Of course, just because the Cardinals didn't have a significant presence in Norman on Wednesday doesn't mean they won't take the dual-threat sensation.

If Arizona does decide to go in a different direction, likely Ohio State Buckeyes edge-rusher Nick Bosa, the other potential Murray suitors got a look at his skill set Wednesday.

Here's a look at some highlights, analysis and reaction from his performance:

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Murray as the No. 12 overall prospect and second-best quarterback behind Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins on his latest big board.

If he doesn't go to the Cardinals, other potential top-10 landing spots include the Oakland Raiders (No. 4), New York Giants (No. 6), Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 7) and Denver Broncos (No. 10).