Kofi Kingston's WrestleMania Push Begins and More from March 12 WWE SmackDown

Kofi Kingston stood feet away from Vince McMahon, staring a hole through the billionaire owner of WWE, as Big E cut an intensely passionate promo about why his New Day teammate deserved a WWE Championship opportunity.

The look on his face told a story no promo could. He was pissed off over McMahon's reluctance to reward his hard work with a title shot he more-than deserved and frustrated by the screwjobs perpetrated by the boss since Elimination Chamber.

By the time he spoke, fans were even more invested in his journey to WrestleMania and a date with Daniel Bryan, which appears a given after McMahon announced a Gauntlet match for next week's show in which Kingston would have to defeat Samoa Joe, Randy Orton, The Bar's Sheamus and Cesaro, and Erick Rowan to earn a shot at the top prize in sports entertainment.

Throw in a brilliant callback to Bryan's 'Mania push from a few years ago, with McMahon referring to Kingston as a "B+ player," and you have fans chomping at the bit to see Kingston overcome the odds and stand tall on wrestling's grandest stage with the one title that has eluded him finally in his possession.

Yes, we have seen this story play out before.

A McMahon deems a Superstar unfit to be champion and screws them over on multiple occasions to set up one huge, goal-accomplishing moment that pops the crowd and forever makes that star. We have seen it play out before, and we will continue to see it unfold, because it works.

At WrestleMania 35, Kingston's journey to the top of the business will culminate with him winning the WWE Championship in a monumental moment for the 11-year veteran, as it should.

Next week's win over the top heels on SmackDown Live will all-but-confirm that and leave fans even hungrier to see Kofi's quest for the holy grail paid off.