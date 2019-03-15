Ranking the NFL's Worst Early Free-Agency Moves

1 of 10

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Look, Frank Gore is awesome. No two doubts about it. And the Buffalo Bills aren't breaking the bank by giving him a one-year deal worth $2 million, as reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

But why?

Gore is 35 years old. Age doesn't seem to mean much for Gore of course, seeing as he averaged 4.6 yards per carry last season on 156 rushes. But Gore didn't add much to the Miami offense a season ago and that was the smallest carry count of his career since 2005, back in his rookie season.

At face value, Gore just doesn't seem necessary in Buffalo. The backfield already has a bruiser in the form of soon-to-be-31-year-old Chris Ivory (who hits 31 on March 22nd). And it has a feature back in 31-year-old LeSean McCoy.

The real issue is that Gore's signing might prohibit the Bills from giving carries to a rookie rusher. The team is stuck in a middling rebuild around Josh Allen, so grabbing a first-year player to grow alongside of him would have made plenty of sense.

Gore is a mild complaint compared to some of these other signings, but it seems to go against what the Bills should probably be doing right now.