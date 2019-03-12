Ex-Kansas Football HC David Beaty Suing School for Alleged Breach of Contract

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Former Kansas Jayhawks head coach David Beaty has filed a lawsuit against the university, alleging school officials are attempting to find a way to avoid paying him his $3 million buyout.

The Athletic's Stewart Mandel shared a portion of Beaty's filing:

Kansas announced in November it intended to fire Beaty, with the coach staying on through the end of the 2018 season. His $3 million buyout would be distributed over six payments.

According to SB Nation's Steven Godfrey, Kansas wouldn't be on the hook for Beaty's buyout if it could successfully argue it fired him with cause.

On Dec. 14, the school sent Beaty a letter informing him it was looking into whether one of his assistants had committed NCAA violations more than two years ago. Alan Bullington, one of the lawyers representing Beaty, told Godfrey that his representatives "made four separate attempts to communicate with Kansas regarding specific details of an alleged violation and have not received communication back."

Godfrey reported the lawsuit also alleges Kansas hindered Beaty's chances of getting another job by informing prospective employers he "is the subject of an NCAA investigation."

Beaty spent four years at Kansas, compiling a 6-42 record.

Weeks after confirming Beaty's imminent departure, Kansas introduced Les Miles as its next head coach. Horns247's Taylor Estes reported in February the Texas Longhorns were considering Beaty for an analyst role on their coaching staff.