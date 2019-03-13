Who Would Be the Best Fit in a Modern-Day Version of D-Generation X?

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The soon-to-be Hall of Famers, D-Generation X, will go down in history as one of the most popular and influential stables of all time, and like most good things from the past, somebody will probably try to reboot it someday.

A modern version of DX wouldn't be able to get away with some of the risque things Triple H and Shawn Michaels said and did back in the day, but it could still be done in a way that makes fans happy.

With the right talents involved, WWE could put together a new version of DX as a way to create some new top stars and give some deserving midcard players a chance to shine alongside them.

Triple H was a Connecticut snob before he paired up with The Heartbreak Kid and changed up his entire character to be edgier, and nobody can deny how much Billy Gunn and Road Dogg benefited from being in the stable.

Let's take a look at today's roster and attempt to recreate DX with today's Superstars.