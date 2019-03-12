Falcons vs. Broncos Announced for 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons and the Denver Broncos will face off in the 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 1.

"We are fired up to kick off the NFL's 100th season in the Hall of Fame Game," Falcons coach Dan Quinn said in a statement on Tuesday. "We are honored to play in Canton and be a part of the celebration for all of the inductees. This is also an opportunity for us to strengthen our connection and our brotherhood with additional time on the field."

First-year Broncos coach Vic Fangio also expressed his excitement for his team to participate in the prestigious event.

"With Mr. Bowlen and Champ Bailey part of this year's induction class, it's an honor for the Broncos to play in the Hall of Fame Game," Broncos coach Vic Fangio said. "We're looking forward to seeing a lot of Broncos fans in Canton, and it's also special for us to help kick off the NFL's 100th season. Football-wise, it gives our team an extra week of training camp and additional practices that we'll use to our advantage."

Both Atlanta and Denver will have legends enshrined during the 2019 Hall of Fame weekend. Former cornerback Champ Bailey and owner Pat Bowlen will represent the Broncos, while former Falcons tight end Tony Gonzalez will also be honored.

The Class of 2019 also includes cornerback safety Ed Reed, Ty Law (who played one season in Denver), center Kevin Mawae, safety Johnny Robinson and former Dallas Cowboys executive Gil Brandt.

This will mark the fourth time each team has appeared in the Hall of Fame Game, with both going 1-2 in their three previous appearances. The Falcons have not appeared in the game since 1994, while the Broncos last made the trip to Canton in 2004.