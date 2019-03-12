Bills Rumors: John Brown Agrees to 3-Year, $27 Million Contract

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills and wide receiver John Brown reportedly agreed on a three-year, $27 million contract Tuesday.

Peter Schrager of Fox Sports first reported the expected signing, which can become official once the NFL's new league year opens Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided the financial details.

Brown played for the Baltimore Ravens last season after spending the first four years of his career with the Arizona Cardinals.

Buffalo almost made one of the offseason's biggest moves as it attempted to complete a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Antonio Brown. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection made it clear he wouldn't report to the Bills, so the deal fell through, per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

John Brown can't come anywhere close to the other Brown's track record, but he does provide the team with a much-needed deep threat on the outside.

The 28-year-old Florida native recorded 42 receptions for 715 yards and five touchdowns for the Ravens in 2018. His average of 17 yards per catch tied with Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill for the fourth-highest total in the league.

Brown previously tallied 173 catches for 2,515 yards and 17 scores across four years with the Cardinals.

In January, the veteran wideout said he wouldn't have minded a return to Baltimore, but he was seeking a multiyear contract because the "film don't lie."

"I just want to take care of my family," Brown told reporters. "It's not all about money, but definitely if the organization wants me here and it's enough for me to provide for my family, I would love to be back. I'd rather be happy than to have a lot of money."

Now he'll join a Bills receiving corps in the process of being rebuilt.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Buffalo came to terms with slot receiver Cole Beasley on a four-year, $29 million deal shortly after adding Brown. The front office could look to add another target for quarterback Josh Allen in April's draft in Nashville, Tennessee.

They are necessary additions after Buffalo ranked 31st in passing yards per game last season.