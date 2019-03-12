Saints Rumors: Latavius Murray to Sign with NO; Mark Ingram Not Expected Back

Howard Simmons/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints appear to be changing things up in their backfield, reportedly agreeing to a deal with free-agent running back Latavius Murray.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Murray will sign a four-year, $14.4 million deal with the Saints.

Schefter noted the potential addition of Murray likely means Mark Ingram won't return to New Orleans.

The Saints will be Murray's third NFL team in six seasons. The 29-year-old started his career with the Oakland Raiders before spending the past two years with the Minnesota Vikings.

Ingram just finished his eighth season in New Orleans. The Saints drafted the 2009 Heisman Trophy winner No. 28 overall in 2011.

Ingram started his career slowly, averaging 3.9 yards per carry in his first two seasons, but has since become one of the most consistent running backs in the NFL. The 29-year-old had a streak of four straight seasons with at least 1,100 yards from scrimmage from 2014 to 2017 and has averaged 5.1 yards per touch since 2013.

Murray will likely serve as the Saints' backup behind Alvin Kamara. His 6'3", 230-pound frame gives him the power to be used in short-yardage and goal-line situations. He's also been an effective pass-catcher and had 41 receptions in 2015.