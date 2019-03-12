NFL Rumors: Billy Turner, Packers Agree to 4-Year, $28 Million Contract

Joe Mahoney/Associated Press

Former Denver Broncos offensive lineman Billy Turner has agreed to a four-year, $28 million contract with the Green Bay Packers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter notes the contract has a maximum value of $29.5 million.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

