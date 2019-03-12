NFL Rumors: Billy Turner, Packers Agree to 4-Year, $28 Million Contract

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2019

Denver Broncos offensive tackle Billy Turner (77) lines up against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)
Joe Mahoney/Associated Press

Former Denver Broncos offensive lineman Billy Turner has agreed to a four-year, $28 million contract with the Green Bay Packers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter notes the contract has a maximum value of $29.5 million.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

