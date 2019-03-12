Josh McCown Uncertain of NFL Future, Cites 'Family Dynamics'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2019

New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown works out prior to an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Veteran quarterback Josh McCown is unsure whether he will play in 2019.

McCown released a statement on Twitter expressing his desire to "take more time" before deciding on his playing future due to "family dynamics."

The 39-year-old McCown is a free agent after spending last season as the backup to Jets first-round pick Sam Darnold.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: C.J. Mosley Expected to Sign with Jets

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: C.J. Mosley Expected to Sign with Jets

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    The High School Legend of Kyler Murray

    👏42-0 record as a starter 🔥186 total TDs and 14K yards 👀Manziel to reporter: ‘He’s going to be way better than me’

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The High School Legend of Kyler Murray

    👏42-0 record as a starter 🔥186 total TDs and 14K yards 👀Manziel to reporter: ‘He’s going to be way better than me’

    Mike Piellucci
    via Bleacher Report

    Jags Reportedly Ink Foles to $88M Deal

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jags Reportedly Ink Foles to $88M Deal

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Bridgewater to Re-Sign with Saints

    Teddy staying in NOLA despite bigger offer from Dolphins

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Bridgewater to Re-Sign with Saints

    Teddy staying in NOLA despite bigger offer from Dolphins

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report