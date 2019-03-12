Josh McCown Uncertain of NFL Future, Cites 'Family Dynamics'

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Veteran quarterback Josh McCown is unsure whether he will play in 2019.

McCown released a statement on Twitter expressing his desire to "take more time" before deciding on his playing future due to "family dynamics."

The 39-year-old McCown is a free agent after spending last season as the backup to Jets first-round pick Sam Darnold.

