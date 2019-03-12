Conor McGregor Says Patience 'Is a Virtue I Continue to Work On' After Arrest

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Conor McGregor has told fans he is still learning how to be patient after he was arrested by Miami Beach Police on Monday.

McGregor is accused of taking then smashing the phone of a fan who attempted to take his picture. He was later charged with two felonies, strong-arm robbery and criminal mischief:

The 30-year-old released a statement on his official Instagram account: "Patience in this world is a virtue I continue to work on. I love my fans dearly. Thank you all."

The altercation occurred while McGregor was celebrating his mother's birthday, per Milan Ordonez of Bloody Elbow. McGregor has since been released after he posted a bond worth $12,500.

McGregor is said to have clashed with a fan at the Fontainebleau hotel. BBC Sport offered details from the official police report:

"The victim attempted to take a picture of the defendant with his cell phone. The defendant slapped the victim's phone out of his hand, causing it to fall to the floor.

"The defendant then stomped on the victim's phone several times, damaging it. The defendant then picked up the victim's phone and walked away with it, depriving him of it. The defendant was located and arrested."

His latest arrest is one more episode for arguably the most recognisable face of the combat sports world. He was arrested in New York back in 2018 after attacking a bus containing other UFC participants, including Khabib Nurmagomodev.

John Locher/Associated Press

McGregor threw objects at the bus, breaking windows and injuring several fighters in the process. A settlement was subsequently reached, with part of the terms calling for McGregor to attend anger management sessions and perform community service.

More controversy followed when McGregor and Nurmagomodev eventually met in the Octagon back in October at UFC 229. McGregor submitted in the fourth round, but the fight became infamous for the scrap between Nurmagomedov, some of his training partners and some of McGregor's entourage.

The two fighters were eventually suspended, and McGregor has been in Florida training for his return this year. He has already delayed a bout against Donald Cerrone in April.