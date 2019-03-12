Dolphins Rumors: Tyrod Taylor Targeted After Missing out on Teddy Bridgewater

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2019

Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor warms up before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly targeting veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor in free agency, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport noted Miami's focus has shifted to Taylor after missing out on Teddy Bridgewater. NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Tuesday that Bridgewater is expected to re-sign with the New Orleans Saints despite having a "bigger deal on the table" from Miami.

Taylor could be Miami's starter in 2019 if he signs since the Dolphins are reportedly expected to release incumbent starter Ryan Tannehill.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

