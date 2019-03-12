Dolphins Rumors: Tyrod Taylor Targeted After Missing out on Teddy Bridgewater

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly targeting veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor in free agency, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport noted Miami's focus has shifted to Taylor after missing out on Teddy Bridgewater. NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Tuesday that Bridgewater is expected to re-sign with the New Orleans Saints despite having a "bigger deal on the table" from Miami.

Taylor could be Miami's starter in 2019 if he signs since the Dolphins are reportedly expected to release incumbent starter Ryan Tannehill.

