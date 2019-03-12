Texans Rumors: Tashaun Gipson to Sign in HOU After Tyrann Mathieu's Chiefs Deal

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2019

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 02: Tashaun Gipson #39 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates during the game against the Indianapolis Colts on December 02, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The Houston Texans will sign safety Tashaun Gipson in free agency after losing Tyrann Mathieu to the Kansas City Chiefs, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel tweeted on Monday that the Green Bay Packers were also interested in Gipson.

Undrafted out of Wyoming in 2012, Gipson made a name for himself while spending the first four years of his career with the Cleveland Browns, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2014. He spent the last three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars before being released last Friday.

Gipson is coming off a season in which he recorded 54 combined tackles, one interception and seven pass breakups. With Gipson's help, Jacksonville's pass defense ranked second in the NFL last season, one year after it was the league's No. 1 unit.

While the 28-year-old had still been productive, he was owed $7.25 million in base salary in 2019. Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com noted the move saved the Jaguars $7.45 million.

Schefter reported that Mathieu agreed to a four-year, $42 million deal with Kansas City on Monday.

