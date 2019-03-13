The Riskiest Signings of NFL Free Agency so Far

0 of 7

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The opening days of the free-agency legal tampering period are often the riskiest ones in the NFL.

Teams are flush with spending money and stuck fighting over a limited number of good players, creating bidding wars that produce huge, multiyear salaries jam-packed with guarantees. It's a costly and dangerous way of acquiring talent.

Not all contracts agreed upon early are inherently risky. However, the deals that involve giving big financial commitments to questionably talented players often create major, cap-crippling regrets down the road. Massive new deals for good-but-not-great players also arrive with significant risk.

If you're expecting to find Nick Foles, don't bother. He wasn't necessarily cheap, but his new deal with the Jaguars was right in line with paying an above-average quarterback, and he's still a Super Bowl MVP who played well to end last season, too. He's also reuniting with John DeFilippo, and he'll be replacing Blake Bortles, so he's a major and instant upgrade in Jacksonville.

You also won't find Le'Veon Bell, an elite talent at running back who gives Jets quarterback Sam Darnold a dual-threat weapon to start his second season in New York. His deal was right in line with those of other elite runners.

Here's a look at the riskiest signings from the first part of free agency.