NFL Free Agency 2019: Latest Rumors, Predictions on Where Big Names Will Land

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

NFL free agency was a wild ride over the first 24 hours, as expected.

Granted, Monday marked the beginning of the legal-tampering period, not the market itself opening. But that didn't stop reports of deals from trickling in moments after the start. And don't forget things were already convoluted thanks to the Antonio Brown drama and latest supposed agreed-upon trade.

While it may seem like the biggest names have already had their fates revealed, plenty of important players have yet to settle into reported deals before the market opens at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday.

Here is a look at some of the biggest names sitting atop the rumors market.

Ndamukong Suh

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Ndamukong Suh seems to like the locale.

That doesn't mean he wants to stay with the Los Angeles Rams.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com (h/t Rotoworld), Suh isn't expected back with the Rams but would like to remain out west.

Which puts the ball in the court of the Los Angeles Chargers, or perhaps the San Francisco 49ers or Seattle Seahawks.

But Suh might have a tough time. He was generally considered a disappointment a season ago, registering just 4.5 sacks over 16 games with the Rams despite playing next to a disruptor like Aaron Donald.

Now 32 years old, Suh backpedaling in the salary department might be the only thing that helps him land where he wants to go. Luckily for Suh, the Chargers and Seahawks, at least, have serious needs in the middle of their defense.

Both the Chargers and Seahawks haven't made any massive splashes yet, other than the latter slapping a franchise tag on Frank Clark. Both want to win now, but the Seahawks have a little more wiggle from financially, so look for Suh to tack on there in the coming days.

Prediction: Suh signs with the Seahawks

Teddy Bridgewater

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The market isn't as hot as expected for quarterbacks.

Nick Foles got a big deal from the Jacksonville Jaguars, as expected, checking in at a reported $88 million over four years, according to Rapoport.

No such luck for Teddy Bridgewater, who may have to hope another Florida team is willing to dole out a big contract:

Bridgewater wasn't going to come close to the same contract as Foles in any scenario. But he's still a 26-year-old passer and former first-round pick with intriguing upside even after a devastating injury that robbed him of a large chunk of playing time.

Foles' odd team-player option playing out in his favor has indeed made life more difficult on Bridgewater, a career 64.6 percent passer with 29 touchdowns over 35 games. It doesn't help that many teams are content with developmental passers right now or hoping a stopgap like a Case Keenum can make things work in the short term.

The only non-New Orleans scenario for Bridgewater at this point seems like the Dolphins, but that's only if the front office there indeed throws its hands up over Ryan Tannehill. But that seems unlikely at this point, so Bridgewater's best bet might be another one-year deal in New Orleans.

If that's the course of action, it creates an interesting scenario for Bridgewater as Drew Brees' career continues to wind down and another draft class of quarterbacks comes and goes.

Prediction: Bridgewater re-signs with Saints

Earl Thomas

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

This shouldn't come as any surprise—Earl Thomas wants to be one of the NFL's highest-paid safeties.

But the problem for teams interested in Thomas now is the sheer amount of cash being thrown at the position. The Washington Redskins, after all, are giving Landon Collins a reported $84 million over six years, according to Rapoport.

Thomas reportedly has greater ambitions:

In other words, teams will have to top the contract Eric Berry signed in 2017 with the Kansas City Chiefs, which coughed up $13 million per season over six years.

Which isn't to hint Thomas isn't worth it. He's only 29 years old and still remains arguably the league's best deep in the middle of the field with unmatchable range and instincts in all phases of the game.

But Thomas is asking quite a bit. A two-year deal at league-best prices is tough, and so is the fact he's clearly angling for another big payday in just two season's time, when he'll be going on the age of 32. Keep in mind he hasn't played in a full 16-game season since 2015 and missed 12 games a season ago while heading toward a predictable split with the Seahawks.

At this price, the predictable outcome is probably the only outcome. The Redskins were a possible destination because they love throwing so much cash around. Others in that category like the Raiders seem tapped out.

Not so for the Dallas Cowboys.

Thomas is a natural fit there and is the sort of Jerry Jones move the front office figures to make in the pursuit of winning. They have about $25 million in free cap space for now, so making the financial side of things work wouldn't be too difficult.

Prediction: Thomas signs with the Cowboys