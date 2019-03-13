2019 NFL Free Agency: Biggest Questions That Remain After Early Action

0 of 7

The legal tampering period, which opened Monday, answered some questions for NFL teams looking to fill roster holes, but we're still waiting for notable veterans to pick their destinations.

Among the biggest names left in the free-agent pool, safety Earl Thomas has yet to agree in principle to a contract. Despite coming off an injury-shortened 2018 campaign, he's not going to give discounts for his services. A team that made a major splash Tuesday has shown interest in him, but will the two sides come to terms on a massive deal?

Le'Veon Bell finally picked a new destination. How does his intended signing affect another versatile running back who's prepared to capitalize on a free-agent bid?

The cornerback market isn't buzzing with playmakers. Ronald Darby should have several options to consider in the coming days, but is the 25-year-old corner open to returning to the Philadelphia Eagles?

We'll dive into the biggest free-agency questions following two days of negotiations between players and teams.