DeSean Jackson Says Bucs 'Didn't Work Out'; Teases New Team on Instagram

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 11, 2019

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 25: DeSean Jackson #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks towards the bench during warm-up before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Raymond James Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

DeSean Jackson said his goodbyes to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday in an Instagram post that made it clear he's hoping to either be traded or released by the team.

"Tampa it was a great experience, but things didn't work out!!" he wrote. "Looking forward to my next destination. Stay tuned."

According to ESPN.com's Jenna Laine and Tim McManus, the Buccaneers are currently shopping Jackson on the trade market, and the Philadelphia Eagles are considered the veteran wideout's "preferred destination."

Per that report, however, some teams believe Jackson will instead be released. He has one year left on his contract and is set to make $10 million in the 2019 season, though none of that is guaranteed. It's unclear if the Eagles have interest in trading for him and paying him that deal, or would prefer to wait to sign him as a free agent if he's released.

Regardless, Jackson would make sense for the Eagles, who could use a field-stretching wideout to pair with top receiver Alshon Jeffery, slot receiver Nelson Agholor and the excellent tight-end duo of Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert. 

Jackson, 33, began his carer in Philadelphia, spending his first six seasons with the Birds and playing in three Pro Bowls. He then spent three years with Washington before joining the Buccaneers, where he caught 91 passes for 1,442 yards and seven touchdowns in 26 games. 

Clearing Jackson's $10 million salary from the books, however, would open some much-needed cap space for the Bucs. Per Laine and McManus, the Bucs "currently have less than $3.5 million in cap room," and with an excellent deep threat in star wideout Mike Evans, Jackson is expendable. 

And ready to move on, at that.

Related

    Report: Raiders to Sign Brown to 4-year/$66M Deal

    Ex-Pat would become the highest-paid OL in NFL history 🤑

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Raiders to Sign Brown to 4-year/$66M Deal

    Ex-Pat would become the highest-paid OL in NFL history 🤑

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Predicting the Worst Contracts of NFL Free Agency 🔮

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Predicting the Worst Contracts of NFL Free Agency 🔮

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Tracking Every Free-Agent Signing

    Keep up with every signing ⬇️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Tracking Every Free-Agent Signing

    Keep up with every signing ⬇️

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Giants 'Still Involved' in OBJ Trade Talks

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Giants 'Still Involved' in OBJ Trade Talks

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report