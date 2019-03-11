DeSean Jackson Says Bucs 'Didn't Work Out'; Teases New Team on Instagram

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

DeSean Jackson said his goodbyes to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday in an Instagram post that made it clear he's hoping to either be traded or released by the team.

"Tampa it was a great experience, but things didn't work out!!" he wrote. "Looking forward to my next destination. Stay tuned."

According to ESPN.com's Jenna Laine and Tim McManus, the Buccaneers are currently shopping Jackson on the trade market, and the Philadelphia Eagles are considered the veteran wideout's "preferred destination."

Per that report, however, some teams believe Jackson will instead be released. He has one year left on his contract and is set to make $10 million in the 2019 season, though none of that is guaranteed. It's unclear if the Eagles have interest in trading for him and paying him that deal, or would prefer to wait to sign him as a free agent if he's released.

Regardless, Jackson would make sense for the Eagles, who could use a field-stretching wideout to pair with top receiver Alshon Jeffery, slot receiver Nelson Agholor and the excellent tight-end duo of Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert.

Jackson, 33, began his carer in Philadelphia, spending his first six seasons with the Birds and playing in three Pro Bowls. He then spent three years with Washington before joining the Buccaneers, where he caught 91 passes for 1,442 yards and seven touchdowns in 26 games.

Clearing Jackson's $10 million salary from the books, however, would open some much-needed cap space for the Bucs. Per Laine and McManus, the Bucs "currently have less than $3.5 million in cap room," and with an excellent deep threat in star wideout Mike Evans, Jackson is expendable.

And ready to move on, at that.