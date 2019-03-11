Mark Ingram Rumors: Latest Buzz on Bears, Packers and More Ahead of Free Agency

Bill Feig/Associated Press

Mark Ingram has been a part of one of the best running back tandems in the National Football League for the last two years, but with other teams interested in him, the 29-year-old could land with a new franchise in free agency.

Ingram, who was a first-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 2011, has spent his entire career with the franchise and produced a pair of 1,000-yard rushing seasons in 2016 and 2017.

Ingram's uptick in production in the New Orleans backfield is what makes him a coveted free agent, even if New Orleans is his desired destination.

If the Saints can't come to an agreement with Ingram, there are a few potential suitors waiting for him in the NFC North.

Bears, Packers Interested In Ingram

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers could be players in the race to sign Ingram, as both NFC North teams have shown interest in the running back, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport (h/t Rotoworld).

"[Ingram's] got a couple [of] interested teams including the Packers and Bears," Rapoport said on NFL Network.

Green Bay would make sense as a landing spot for Ingram, as the Packers are in need of a consistent running back to complement quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

In 2018, Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams split the bulk of the carries in the Green Bay offense after Ty Montgomery was traded to Baltimore.

Jones and Williams don't have the lengthy resume Ingram possesses, and neither of them have recorded a 1,000-yard season in their two years in the NFL.

The current running backs on the Green Bay roster would be solid complements to Ingram if he ends up with the Packers, but if he doesn't go to Matt LaFleur's team, the Packers should look elsewhere for an upgrade at the position.

As for the Bears, signing Ingram would presumably mark the end of Jordan Howard's time with the franchise.

According to ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, the Bears were approached by multiple teams about Howard's availability.

Trading a 24-year-old running back and replacing him with a 29-year-old player isn't ideal, but if Matt Nagy believes Ingram is a better fit in his system and can perform well alongside Tarik Cohen, then the Bears should seriously pursue him.

Interest In Returning to New Orleans

While Chicago and Green Bay would be solid places to play, Ingram could easily go back to the Saints and continue his quest for a Super Bowl in New Orleans.

During a February appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Ingram stated he'd be willing to return if the two parties come to the right price on a deal, per Luke Johnson of the Times-Picayune.

Saints head coach Sean Payton also expressed his feelings regarding a potential deal for Ingram, per Johnson.

"Man, he's been a big part of our success," Payton said. "There's a clean vision for the player. Hopefully we can get that done."

There should be plenty of intrigue in returning to New Orleans, as it hands Ingram one of his best chances to win a Super Bowl.

Ingram has familiarity with the offensive system and has formed a strong bond with quarterback Drew Brees and running back Alvin Kamara.

But from the player's perspective, the deal has to be right, as Ingram is rapidly approaching the age where running backs begin to deteriorate on the field, and he needs to get a deal close to what he believes he's worth.

If the Saints are willing to make a strong offer to Ingram, they would present him with the best situation to succeed on the gridiron.

