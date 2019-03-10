Indian Wells Tennis 2019: Sunday Scores, Results, Updated Schedule

TPN/Getty Images

Star power wasn't in short supply Sunday at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.

Fresh off a straight-set win over Victoria Azarenka, Serena Williams met two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza. Second-seeded Simona Halep also faced off with Kateryna Kozlova.

On the men's side, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Marin Cilic and Kei Nishikori all took the court.

Here's a look at the scores from Sunday and a brief recap of the day's action.

Sunday Results

Men's Singles

No. 2 Rafael Nadal def. Jared Donaldson, 6-1, 6-1

No. 4 Roger Federer def. Peter Gojowczyk, 6-1, 7-5

No. 6 Kei Nishikori def. Adrian Mannarino, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (4)

No. 8 John Isner def. Alexei Popyrin, 6-0, 6-2

No. 10 Marin Cilic def. Dusan Lajovic, 6-3, 6-4

No. 12 Karen Khachanov def. Feliciano Lopez, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4

No. 14 Daniil Medvedev def. Mackenzie McDonald, 7-5, 6-0

Radu Albot def. No. 16 Fabio Fognini, 6-0, 7-6 (4)

Filip Krajinovic def. No. 20 David Goffin, 6-3, 6-3

No. 22 Kyle Edmund def. Nicolas Jarry, 6-2, 6-0

No. 24 Denis Shapovalov def. Steve Johnson, 6-3, 6-4

No. 25 Diego Schwartzman def. Roberto Carballes Baena, 6-3, 6-1

No. 32 Guido Pella def. Alex Bolt, 7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-3

Andrey Rublev def. Robin Haase, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3

Women's Singles

No. 2 Simona Halep def. Kateryna Kozlova, 7-6 (3), 7-5

No. 7 Kiki Bertens def. Johanna Konta, 7-6 (10), 6-4

No. 20 Garbine Muguruza def. No. 10 Serena Williams, 6-3, 1-0 (ret.)

No. 18 Qiang Wang def. No. 16 Elise Mertens, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 6-3

Marketa Vondrousova def. No. 22 Jelena Ostapenko, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

Bianca Andreescu def. Stefanie Vogele, 6-1, 6-2

Sunday Recap

Men's Singles

The men's draw featured little in the way of drama as Federer, Nadal, Nishikori and Cilic all advanced. Of the four, only Nishikori went to a third set.

Federer had his hands full in the second set against Peter Gojowczyk after winning the first 6-1.

Gojowczyk went up 3-1 in the set after breaking Federer's serve, but Federer answered back with a service break of his own in the fifth game. The two continued exchanging serve before Federer broke Gojowczyk's serve to go up 6-5, and he brushed aside Gojowczyk in what proved to be the final game.

Nadal dropped a three-setter to Nick Kyrgios in his last match. He looked determined to avoid another upset as he wasted little time against Jared Donaldson. The three-time Indian Wells champion was a well-oiled machine, immediately putting Donaldson on the defensive with his serve and hammering the 22-year-old from the baseline.

John Isner also made quick work of Alexei Popyrin. Isner was dominant on serve. According to the ATP Tour's official site, he had six aces and won 21 of his 25 first-service points. He was also 9-of-12 on his second serve.

Women's Singles

Muguruza won the first set 6-3 and was 1-0 up in the second before a viral illness forced Williams to retire. The tournament released a statement from Williams about her decision to bow out, per the Palm Springs Desert Sun's Shad Powers.

"Before the match, I did not feel great, and then it just got worse with every second; extreme dizziness and extreme fatigue," she said. "By the score, it might have looked like I started well, but I was not feeling at all well physically. I will focus on getting better and start preparing for Miami."

The warning signs were there considering Williams had taken a 3-0 lead in the first set before dropping seven straight games.

Halep advanced but had her hands full with Kozlova. Kozlova pushed the 2018 French Open champion to a tiebreaker in the opening set and won three straight games after falling behind 2-5 in the second.

The threat of a third set seemed to light a fire under Halep, who claimed six straight points in the final two games to secure the victory.

Halep praised Kozlova's effort after the match.

Eighteenth-seeded Qiang Wang and 16th-seeded Elise Mertens combined to deliver the most dramatic match from the women's draw Sunday. They went to a tiebreaker in each of the first two sets, and the score was tied at three in the third before Wang won three straight games to advance.

The full tournament draws and schedule are available on the BNP Paribas Open's official site.