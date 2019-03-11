Golden Tate Rumors: Buzz on Steelers, Jags Interest and More Before Free Agency

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Golden Tate hasn't been afraid to make the first move in free agency.

The veteran receiver is looking for a new team this offseason, and he has been showcasing his interest in various teams publicly, including on Twitter.

Tate first turned heads early Sunday morning with his response to news of Antonio Brown being traded to the Oakland Raiders:

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a major hole to fill after losing a seven-time Pro Bowler, and Tate could potentially provide immediate help to a position of need.

Mark Kaboly of The Athletic provided his thoughts on a possible signing:

Pittsburgh has several options behind Brown, most notably JuJu Smith-Schuster, who also earned a Pro Bowl selection this past season. James Washington and Ryan Switzer have also shown their talent and could be set for breakout years in 2019.

On the other hand, this is a team that has Super Bowl expectations and just lost a key part of the offense. Tate isn't nearly as good as Brown, but he is an excellent route-runner who is averaging 89 catches and 1,004 yards over the last five seasons.

He could be an excellent weapon for Ben Roethlisberger as he tries to keep the offense effective next season.

Meanwhile, Tate also showed interest in the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday in response to a tweet from cornerback Jalen Ramsey:

Although the Jags have a few intriguing weapons at receiver, including Dede Westbrook, none really separated themselves last season. The team also shouldn't turn down any offensive weapons after finishing 31st in the NFL in total points in 2018.

These tweets might be exciting for the teams mentioned, although Tate also discussed his possible interest in going to the New England Patriots last month. He was asked about the possibility of playing with Tom Brady, per Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com:

"I would definitely love being a part of something like that and catch a few passes from old Tommy Boy. Julian [Edelman] is a buddy of mine, I’m really good buddies with him. I’ve heard good things from Kyle Van Noy, who got traded from Detroit and went there and has just been balling out since. It’s, as I said, a great organization. I definitely would not mind going over there for sure."

The question for all of these teams is whether he comes at the right price.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, Tate is seeking more than $13 million per year on his next contract. While this seems high, the asking price is only slightly higher than that of less accomplished slot receivers like Adam Humphries, Cole Beasley and John Brown.

Despite his past production, the 30-year-old is coming off a poor second half of last season with the Philadelphia Eagles where he totaled just 278 yards and one touchdown in eight games.

This could raise questions about whether he could succeed outside of the Detroit Lions pass-heavy offense, where he spent the past four-and-a-half seasons. His age could also be a concern for anyone offering a long-term deal.

In any case, Tate appears willing to consider a lot of options as he casts a wide net heading into free agency.