Crufts Dog Show Results 2019: Saturday Winners, Updated Schedule and TV Info

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

The Crufts 2019 Dog Show continued on Saturday with the top terrier and hound prizes the highlight of the day's action at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, England.

Eva the Scottie scooped top prize in the terrier group, while Magic Mike the Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen was crowned the winner of the hound group

Both of Saturday's winners will return on Sunday and take their place in the running for the coveted Best in Show prize.

Here's a look at the full results, updated schedule and a recap of the best of the action from the world's biggest dog show.

Terrier Group

Winner: Multi CH Filisite Brash Beauty Never Lies (Scottish Terrier)



Reserve: AM CH D B Santa Barbara Surfer Girl (Jack Russell Terrier)

Third: Mechita Nataly Egoist (West Highland White Terrier)

Fourth: CH/IT/RUS/LAT/CZ CH L'End Show Metti Surprise At Glare (Bedlington Terrier)



Hound Group

Winner: CH Soletrader Magic Mike (Basset Griffon Vendeen)



Reserve: West Chelan Quick Look At Me (Whippet)



Third: Pendragon Della Bassa Pavese (Irish Wolfhound)

Fourth: Ch Sobers Xtravaganza (Greyhound)

Full results are available from the competition's official website.

Sunday, March 11

Utility and toy breeds and Best in Show

Crufts 2019 is being broadcast in the UK on Channel 4 and More4. The competition also provides a live stream via its official YouTube channel.

Saturday Recap

The first major category to be announced on Saturday was the terrier group, which saw Russian Scottie Eva emerge as the judges' favourites:

She will be joined by Magic Mike in the Best of Show, after he proved to be a popular winner in the hound category:

The awards capped off another exciting day of action in Birmingham, and there was no doubting who was Crufts' best-dressed contestant:

Teddy was not the only one to entertain the crowd on Saturday:

Crufts 2019 concludes on Sunday with the utility and toy winners being announced. The group winners then all come together to compete for the coveted Best in Show prize.