The Biggest Red Flags in the 2019 NFL Free-Agent Class

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Quarterbacks are generally high-risk free-agent signings. Teams seldom let capable signal-callers walk, so when a competent one does hit the market, their value gets inflated.

Nick Foles, 30, is exiting a unique situation with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was a valuable fill-in for Carson Wentz over the past two seasons, but the Eagles shouldn't pay a backup starter's money.

The concern for prospective suitors should be Foles' inconsistency. Nobody can take away his 27-to-2 touchdown-to-interception season in 2013 or his 2017 Super Bowl run, but the rest of his career is filled with question marks.

The lows from 2014 to 2016 are worrisome. Over that three-year stretch, Foles averaged an unremarkable 6.6 yards per attempt over 703 throws for three teams. Additionally, most of his second run in Philadelphia was mediocre outside the 2017 playoffs and was statistically on par with his lows from 2014 to 2016.

In many cases, the appeal of a veteran quarterback is a team knows what it's paying for. The veteran should provide a consistent level of play—even if there are clear limitations or flaws to his skill set. Foles doesn't do that.

Any team that signs him to be a starter will fight against the odds in thinking it can replicate and sustain his peaks.