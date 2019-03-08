Conor McGregor's Sentence from Bus Attack Completed After Community Service

John Locher/Associated Press

Conor McGregor has completed the terms of his plea deal stemming from the UFC star throwing a dolly at a bus carrying UFC fighters in April 2018.

According to TMZ Sports on Friday, McGregor was sentenced to complete five days of community service and an anger management course. McGregor's community service occurred at two different churches in Brooklyn, New York.

McGregor reportedly performed "manual labor," and a source told TMZ Sports that staff at the churches "loved" the polarizing Irishman.

A source also said that McGregor had a "long and meaningful conversation with a reverend" at one of the churches, although it isn't known what they talked about.

McGregor was originally charged with a felony, but as part of his plea deal, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct. That allowed him to avoid jail time and possible deportation from the United States.

Multiple fighters were injured when McGregor threw the dolly at the bus, including Michael Chiesa, who filed a civil lawsuit against McGregor in September. Per TMZ Sports, Chiesa said he suffered cuts from broken glass as a result of the attack, which forced him to withdraw from his scheduled fight against Anthony Pettis at UFC 223.

The 30-year-old McGregor is currently serving a six-month suspension levied by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for his role in a brawl following his UFC 229 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October in Las Vegas. McGregor can return to the Octagon as early as April.

There has been talk of McGregor facing Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in his return fight, but UFC president Dana White said March 1 that the fight is "nowhere close" to coming together.