Gennady Golovkin Agrees to 6-Fight Contract with DAZN Through 2021

Omar Vega/Getty Images

DAZN added another huge star to its impressive stable of fighters Friday by signing Gennady Golovkin to a six-fight deal, according to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated.

Mannix added that Golovkin will fight twice per year through 2021 for DAZN.

DAZN is a subscription streaming service based out of London that has become a major player in boxing since HBO's decision to drop the sport. By signing with DAZN, Golovkin will join rival Saul "Canelo" Alvarez as high-profile fighters who are contracted to the company.

Mike Coppinger Fox Sports gave further particulars regarding Golovkin's deal, including the value, which is reportedly in the eight figures per fight:

It is unclear how closely GGG's contract resembles the one Alvarez signed with DAZN last year. That deal set a new record, paying Canelo at least $365 million over the course of 11 fights and five years.

Per Coppinger, Golovkin's signing will officially be announced at a press conference in Los Angeles on Monday, and it includes DAZN putting on two cards per year in 2020 and 2021 under the GGG Promotions banner. Those cards will not include fights featuring Golovkin.

Keith Idec of BoxingScene.com reported that the current goal for DAZN is to put on a third fight between Golovkin and Alvarez:

In order for that to happen, Alvarez must beat Daniel Jacobs in May, and GGG must come away victorious in his first DAZN fight. It isn't yet clear who GGG might clash with to begin his DAZN contract.

Golovkin and Alvarez met in both September 2017 and September 2018. The first bout was somewhat controversially ruled a split-decision draw and featured one judge giving the fight to Alvarez by a 118-110 margin despite it appearing to be close.

In the rematch, Alvarez beat Golovkin by majority decision and handed him the first loss of his career.

The 36-year-old Golovkin is 38-1-1 as a professional, and he also won a silver medal at the 2004 Summer Olympics for Kazakhstan. GGG is perhaps the biggest star in boxing aside from Canelo, which makes signing him a major coup for DAZN.

DAZN is already gaining a great deal of traction among hardcore boxing fans, but if it manages to put together a third fight between GGG and Canelo in the near future, that could go a long way toward drawing casual fans into buying the service as well.