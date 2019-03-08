Report: Antonio Brown Was Unwilling to Play for Bills If Traded; Options Limited

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 8, 2019

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Don Wright/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown reportedly didn't want to be traded to the Buffalo Bills, which resulted in a possible deal between the two sides falling apart.

According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, Brown "was clear" that he didn't want to go to Buffalo. Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports also noted that Brown was "unwilling" to join the Bills.

Both Breer and La Canfora added that the Steelers have few options left in trading Brown.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

