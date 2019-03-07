Patriots Rumors: NE Called Packers About Randall Cobb Trade Last Season

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb is a free agent, and one team may have already shown its cards.

Jay Glazer of The Athletic disclosed Thursday that the New England Patriots called the Packers last season to inquire about the availability of Cobb. Glazer noted it's unclear, however, if the Packers considered an offer for Cobb.

The 28-year-old receiver has spent his entire NFL career in Green Bay since the franchise drafted him in the second round of the 2011 NFL draft. Cobb struggled with a nagging hamstring injury and only appeared in nine games last season. A Pro Bowler in 2014, Cobb was limited to 38 catches for 383 yards and two touchdowns in 2018.

Moving on from Cobb may make sense for the Packers as Matt LaFleur enters his first season at the helm. The offensively innovative head coach may prefer to surround Aaron Rodgers with younger receivers Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown to begin his tenure.

There are no reports specifying when the Patriots checked in on Cobb, but the obvious question is whether it came after the NFL suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon indefinitely on Dec. 20.

New England fared just fine without Gordon, winning Super Bowl LIII. Wide receiver Julian Edelman, the Super Bowl MVP, is the only notable Patriots receiver under contract through 2019. Receivers Chris Hogan, Cordarrelle Patterson and Phillip Dorsett are all scheduled to become unrestricted free agents.

The defending champions will undoubtedly bring in a wide receiver once the new league year opens on March 13. Whether it be someone like Cobb or re-signing someone like Dorsett, it's just a matter of who.