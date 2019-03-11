2019 NFL Free Agency: Restricted Free Agents Who Could Cash in Big

0 of 5

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Don't overlook restricted free agency during the NFL's busy offseason.

A restricted free agent is a player with an expired contract who has played at least three seasons in the league and received a qualifying offer from his team. Typically, they're either formerly undrafted players or draft picks who were released and later signed by either another team or the one that first selected them.

Once a player's contract expires, his team can extend one of three qualifying offers: a first-round tender, a second-round tender or an original-round tender (the round in which the player was originally selected). After a team commits to one of those three options, all 31 other franchises are allowed to negotiate a contract with that player in free agency. If another squad agrees to a deal with the player, it must trade the pick corresponding with the type of tender to the previous team...but only if the original organization chooses not to match the offer.

This year, a handful of names could garner significant interest on the restricted free-agent market. Let's take a look at the five who could cash in big this offseason.