Joshua Miles NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Arizona Cardinals' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 27, 2019

Morgan State offensive lineman Joshua Miles runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Exceptional size (6'5", 314 lbs) and length (35⅝") with good natural athleticism that shows up on the move.

—Provides depth across the line and could stick as a fourth guard or tackle.

—Smooth mover who can pull and play comfortably in a zone scheme.

—Could develop more strength and bulk to be a solid left tackle.

       

WEAKNESSES

—Hands could come early in the set to disrupt rushers.

—Low football IQ. Struggles to process twist and stunts. Late on many reads.

—Ability to anchor could come into question at the next level.

—Lower-body strength is a major weakness.

        

OVERALL

Small-school standout who shows up as a good athlete on tape and in workouts with natural lateral agility but poor strength and not much developed technique. If a team believes patience and coaching can pay off, Joshua Miles could be a project at left tackle for an offensive line coach.

              

GRADE: 5.00 (PRIORITY FREE AGENT)

PRO COMPARISON: Kent Perkins

