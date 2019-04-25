Kaleb McGary NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Atlanta Falcons' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 26, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 29: Kaleb McGary #58 of the Washington Huskies blocks against the Utah Utes at an NCAA football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium on October 29, 2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images) Local Caption ***Kaleb McGary
George Frey/Getty Images

STRENGTHS

—Four-year starter who has experience at tackle and guard against top-tier Pac-12 defenders.

—Above-average punch to force counter moves from pass-rushers.

—Good lower-body strength to drive and open running lanes

—Finishes one block and immediately looks for another.

—Was asked to swing out on screen plays and proved he could block in the open field, as well.

WEAKNESSES

—Arm length (32 ⅞") may force him to guard.

—Heavy-footed and will struggle against speed rushers. Gets beat too many times by reaching.  

—Leverage against the bull rush could be an issue given his height (6'7") and lack of bend.

—Limited lateral agility shows up on reach blocks.

OVERALL

At times, McGary was overshadowed by teammate Trey Adams before 2018, but he busted out into the spotlight on his own as a senior. McGary is a prototypical right tackle outside of his shorter arm length, which could mean a move inside to guard. At either position, he has the look of an early NFL starter.

GRADE: 6.80 (ROUND 2—ROOKIE IMPACT)

PRO COMPARISON: Andrus Peat

