Kaleb McGary NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Atlanta Falcons' Pick

Kaleb McGary NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Atlanta Falcons' PickApril 26, 2019
STRENGTHS
—Four-year starter who has experience at tackle and guard against top-tier Pac-12 defenders.
—Above-average punch to force counter moves from pass-rushers.
—Good lower-body strength to drive and open running lanes
—Finishes one block and immediately looks for another.
—Was asked to swing out on screen plays and proved he could block in the open field, as well.
WEAKNESSES
—Arm length (32 ⅞") may force him to guard.
—Heavy-footed and will struggle against speed rushers. Gets beat too many times by reaching.
—Leverage against the bull rush could be an issue given his height (6'7") and lack of bend.
—Limited lateral agility shows up on reach blocks.
OVERALL
At times, McGary was overshadowed by teammate Trey Adams before 2018, but he busted out into the spotlight on his own as a senior. McGary is a prototypical right tackle outside of his shorter arm length, which could mean a move inside to guard. At either position, he has the look of an early NFL starter.
GRADE: 6.80 (ROUND 2—ROOKIE IMPACT)
PRO COMPARISON: Andrus Peat
