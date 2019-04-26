Jawaan Taylor NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Jacksonville Jaguars' Pick

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Three-year starter, with most of his experience on the right side but some snaps at left tackle.

—Powerful run-blocker who locks on and looks to dump defenders as a finisher thanks to his size and mean streak.

—Upper-body strength is fantastic, and body control is very good when arriving at his block under control and ready to strike.

—Looks fluid moving upfield to reach linebackers and offers some potential in a zone-blocking scheme. Continually got better throughout his career and has developmental upside.

—Moves like a natural athlete who can handle a variety of pass-rushing moves thanks to his length and easy lateral agility.

WEAKNESSES

—Highly penalized player who will need to work on consistent hand placement and better discipline in the NFL.

—Poor mobility to get out and lead in the screen game.

—Weighed 380 pounds in high school, so teams must closely monitor his weight and conditioning.

—Raw pass-rushing technique needs work, which could ultimately kick him inside to guard.

OVERALL

Taylor is a favorite of NFL teams that want to dominate with a power running game. He's a plug-and-play right tackle starter, but his weaknesses in outside arm technique and some wide footsteps in the passing game will need to be worked on. Taylor's ability to be a Week 1 starter at tackle or guard drives his value up, as does his continued development at Florida.

GRADE: 6.99 (ROUND 2 - ROOKIE IMPACT)

PRO COMPARISON: Cam Robinson