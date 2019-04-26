Jawaan Taylor NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Jacksonville Jaguars' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 26, 2019

Florida offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor (65) sets up to block against Missouri defensive lineman Akial Byers, left, during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Gainesville, Fla. Missouri won 38-17. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Three-year starter, with most of his experience on the right side but some snaps at left tackle.

—Powerful run-blocker who locks on and looks to dump defenders as a finisher thanks to his size and mean streak.

—Upper-body strength is fantastic, and body control is very good when arriving at his block under control and ready to strike.

—Looks fluid moving upfield to reach linebackers and offers some potential in a zone-blocking scheme. Continually got better throughout his career and has developmental upside.

—Moves like a natural athlete who can handle a variety of pass-rushing moves thanks to his length and easy lateral agility.

    

WEAKNESSES

—Highly penalized player who will need to work on consistent hand placement and better discipline in the NFL.

—Poor mobility to get out and lead in the screen game.

—Weighed 380 pounds in high school, so teams must closely monitor his weight and conditioning.

—Raw pass-rushing technique needs work, which could ultimately kick him inside to guard.

  1. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  2. Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets

  3. WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos

  4. Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl

  5. Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee

  6. Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses

  7. Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl

  8. The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place

  9. NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL

  10. JuJu Is a Man of the People

  11. Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire

  12. Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉

  13. Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too

  14. Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR

  15. Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V

  16. Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service

  17. Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB

  18. Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

  19. B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2

  20. Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

Right Arrow Icon



OVERALL

Taylor is a favorite of NFL teams that want to dominate with a power running game. He's a plug-and-play right tackle starter, but his weaknesses in outside arm technique and some wide footsteps in the passing game will need to be worked on. Taylor's ability to be a Week 1 starter at tackle or guard drives his value up, as does his continued development at Florida. 

     

GRADE: 6.99 (ROUND 2 - ROOKIE IMPACT)

PRO COMPARISON: Cam Robinson

Related

    Jags Trade Up to Get Some Protection for Nick Foles

    Jacksonville Jaguars logo
    Jacksonville Jaguars

    Jags Trade Up to Get Some Protection for Nick Foles

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Round 2-3 Grades for Every Pick 📝

    Jacksonville Jaguars logo
    Jacksonville Jaguars

    Round 2-3 Grades for Every Pick 📝

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Live Draft Pick Tracker

    Tap through for every pick from the draft 👇

    Jacksonville Jaguars logo
    Jacksonville Jaguars

    Live Draft Pick Tracker

    Tap through for every pick from the draft 👇

    Bleacherreport
    via Bleacherreport

    Allen: I love getting to the QB

    Jacksonville Jaguars logo
    Jacksonville Jaguars

    Allen: I love getting to the QB

    Big Cat Country
    via Big Cat Country