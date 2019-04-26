Jamel Dean NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Pick

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

STRENGTHS

—Well-built upper body and above-average size (6'1", 206 pounds) and speed (4.30 40-yard dash) that will excite evaluators.

—Physical at the line of scrimmage with the arm length (31¾") to punch and break up releases with ease.

—Disruptive with active hands throughout the entire rep and challenges the catch point routinely.

—Comfortably able to transition step, drop weight and burst out of breaks against quick routes.

—Track background with recovery speed to close windows with ease.

WEAKNESSES

—Tore his ACL and meniscus in his junior year of high school. Tore the same meniscus the following year. Originally committed to Ohio State but was medically disqualified. Transferred to Auburn in 2015 after Dr. James Andrews gives him the clear. Then suffered a season-ending injury to his other knee during the preseason in 2016.

—Hectic and late movements to open and run when his cushion is pressed, allowing space that he should be able to limit.

—Doesn't play with the swagger and competitiveness that a corner with his natural talent should; too often looks subdued and disinterested.

—Ball skills are lacking, and he rarely gets his head around even when he's in-phase.

OVERALL

Dean's injury history is one that must be carefully evaluated, but his traits and skills are that of a future NFL starter. Teams need to spend a lot of time checking his knees for long-term damage that might limit his career, but his physicality and athleticism are hard to overlook.

GRADE: 6.50 (ROUND 3 - ROOKIE IMPACT)

PRO COMPARISON: Gareon Conley