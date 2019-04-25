Brian Burns NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Carolina Panthers' Pick

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

STRENGTHS

—Athletic, productive pass-rusher coming off the edge at Florida State with 23 sacks in the last three seasons.

—Has an inside-to-outside countermove that is tough to stop thanks to his quickness and closing speed; can set up an offensive tackle and then counter with a head shake or shoulder dip.

—Is built like a small forward and has a frame to add plenty of weight and strength. He's a raw prospect physically but has well-developed pass-rush moves and knows how to string them together to beat a blocker.

—First-step quickness is special with the ability to use his long stride and speed to gain depth in the backfield before most college offensive tackles could catch up to him.

—Very agile and flexible player who can live with great knee bend and low pad height; has bend in his hips and can turn the corner at high speeds.

—Bulked up to 249 pounds for the NFL combine and still wowed with a 4.53-second run in the 40-yard dash and 7.01 time in the three-cone drill. Showing he can move athletically at 249 pounds is a huge win given size concerns.

WEAKNESSES

—Scouts knocked Burns for his lack of bulk with information that he played at closer to 225 or 230 pounds this season.

—Gets pushed around in the run game and may never be able to line up on the strong side; doesn't have the lower-body power to stack blockers up and use his length to shed their hands.

—Doesn't play with the urgency needed in the run game to be a threat; has to gain strength but also work on toughness at the point of attack.

—Poor ability to set his feet and anchor in the run game.

OVERALL

Burns is likely a scheme-specific target in a 3-4 defense given his lack of play power at this time, but his speed and quickness are special enough traits that he could be drafted in the top 15 and be a potential steal.

GRADE: 7.00 (ROUND 1—TOP-15 PLAYER POTENTIAL)

PRO COMPARISON: Marcus Davenport