Ex-MLB OF Jacque Jones Found Liable on Revenge Porn Charges for Sending Photo

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 7, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 27: Assistant hitting coach Jacque Jones #24 of the Washington Nationals looks on during batting practice of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park on April 27, 2016 in Washington, DC. The Phillies won 3-0. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Former MLB player Jacque Jones was ordered to pay $67,000 in damages plus legal fees after being found liable in a revenge porn lawsuit, according to Lauren Theisen and Diana Moskovitz of Deadspin. 

Jones reportedly distributed a topless photo of a woman, known as Jane Doe in the lawsuit, to a mutual friend on Facebook messenger.

He was found liable in San Diego civil court for distributing a private intimate photo without consent.

"She really wanted to fight for her rights and stand up for herself," said one of the plaintiff's lawyers, Robert Fitzpatrick. "She wanted the behavior to stop. She knew he had other photos, so she didn't know what he was capable of doing or planning on doing."

The original lawsuit was filed two years ago while Jones was the hitting coach with the Washington Nationals.

After the suit was filed, he was suspended indefinitely during the 2017 postseason. He was replaced on the coaching staff by Kevin Long and has been out of MLB since.

Prior to his coaching career, Jones spent 10 years in the majors with four different organizations with the majority of his time coming with the Minnesota Twins. He retired after the 2008 season.

Related

    Trout's $400M Free Agency Is Back On 🤑

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Trout's $400M Free Agency Is Back On 🤑

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Predicting Early Landing Spots for Each Star in 2019-20 FA 🔮

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Predicting Early Landing Spots for Each Star in 2019-20 FA 🔮

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Broad Street Bryce — Grab the Merch 🛒

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Broad Street Bryce — Grab the Merch 🛒

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP

    Hall of Fame SP Tom Seaver Diagnosed with Dementia

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Hall of Fame SP Tom Seaver Diagnosed with Dementia

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report