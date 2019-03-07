Ex-MLB OF Jacque Jones Found Liable on Revenge Porn Charges for Sending Photo

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Former MLB player Jacque Jones was ordered to pay $67,000 in damages plus legal fees after being found liable in a revenge porn lawsuit, according to Lauren Theisen and Diana Moskovitz of Deadspin.

Jones reportedly distributed a topless photo of a woman, known as Jane Doe in the lawsuit, to a mutual friend on Facebook messenger.

He was found liable in San Diego civil court for distributing a private intimate photo without consent.

"She really wanted to fight for her rights and stand up for herself," said one of the plaintiff's lawyers, Robert Fitzpatrick. "She wanted the behavior to stop. She knew he had other photos, so she didn't know what he was capable of doing or planning on doing."

The original lawsuit was filed two years ago while Jones was the hitting coach with the Washington Nationals.

After the suit was filed, he was suspended indefinitely during the 2017 postseason. He was replaced on the coaching staff by Kevin Long and has been out of MLB since.

Prior to his coaching career, Jones spent 10 years in the majors with four different organizations with the majority of his time coming with the Minnesota Twins. He retired after the 2008 season.