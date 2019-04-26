Juan Thornhill NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Kansas City Chiefs' Pick

Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images

STRENGTHS

—Versatile defensive back who has experience at cornerback and free safety with good size (6’0”, 205 lbs) for duty across the secondary.

—Top-notch tackler who brings power and is incredibly consistent at bringing down ball-carriers in space. Rarely missed a tackle in his three years as a starter.

—Has ball production with 13 interceptions and 26 passes defensed in his career at Virginia.

—Testing and tape show closing speed (4.42-second 40-yard dash) to recover or close on the ball; has the speed to keep pace with athletic tight ends, but can also run in the hip of slot receivers.

—Has upside at safety after moving there for only the 2018 season; instincts and size are an ideal fit at free safety.

WEAKNESSES

—Gives too much of a cushion at times and lets receivers pick up yards after the catch that should be erased.

—Isn’t always in the right position to eliminate receptions when quarterbacks challenge him; needs to do a better job of using length and closing speed to separate the ball from the receiver.

—Looked small when viewed in person and doesn’t play to his size.

—Gets caught stepping upfield instead of staying true to his alignment in coverage; wants to get sucked down into the box.

—Still developing, which can be dangerous. Teams might get more skills and production from Thornhill or opposing offenses in the NFL could find weaknesses in his game that weren’t fixed at Virginia.

OVERALL

Thornhill can’t be overlooked in this deep safety class. He’s a two-year starter at cornerback with one year of top-tier play at safety in which he showed instincts, ball skills and athleticism taking away the ACC’s best receivers and tight ends. As an early Round 2 selection he will be an impact in the NFL as a third safety or nickel cornerback with future starting potential.

GRADE: 6.75 (ROUND 2—ROOKIE IMPACT)

PRO COMPARISON: Marcus Maye