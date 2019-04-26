Cody Barton NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Seattle Seahawks' Pick

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Steven Montez (12) gets sacked by Utah Utes linebacker Cody Barton in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Boulder, Colo. Utah won 30-7. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Good instincts keep him competitive every down.

—Strong and defined upper body can handle contact and remain square to the line of scrimmage.

—Coverage experience allows him to play in space with route recognition and awareness.

—Competitive toughness is apparent on every snap.

           

WEAKNESSES

—Lack of positional versatility will make it hard for him to find a fit in NFL.

—Play speed is fine, but lacks short-area burst and quickness.

—Doesn't have many ways to disengage from or avoid blocks.

—Multiple position changes at Utah suggest his style of play, body type and abilities aren't aligned.

OVERALL

Cody Barton played multiple positions for the Utes, and that versatility is both an advantage and disadvantage as teams look to identify where he fits in the NFL. He comes with instincts, impressive strength and coverage ability, but he lacks the experience that leads to consistency and fundamental technique. If nothing else, Barton will be the type of core special teamer some organizations save a roster spot for.

                

GRADE: 5.15 (ROUND 7 - BACKUP CALIBER)

PRO COMPARISON: Tahir Whitehead 

