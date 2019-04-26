Jahlani Tavai NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Detroit Lions' Pick

Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

STRENGTHS



—Family bloodlines, with two older brothers who played college football. J.R. Tavai made it to NFL with Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent.

—Heavy-handed striker who can engage, stack out and win reps routinely.

—Revved-up playing style that is aggressive, angry and competitive.

—Has NFL size; won't struggle to compete against top-tier physicality.

WEAKNESSES



—Suspended for season opener as a senior after summertime arrest.

—Load-up tackler who looks to make too many statement hits rather than just doing his job.

—Shoulder injury ended season and kept him out of predraft prep opportunities.

—Average athlete who compensates with some hectic movements rather than fluidity.

OVERALL



Hawaii's Jahlani Tavai has size and toughness that jump off the screen. There's no question whether he's ready to be the kind of run-thumping in-the-box linebacker that some teams still covet. But Tavai's athleticism is lacking, and his hard hits may not be enough to compensate in the NFL.

GRADE: 6.25 (ROUND 3 - FUTURE STARTER)

PRO COMPARISON: Vontaze Burfict