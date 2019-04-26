Josh Oliver NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Jacksonville Jaguars' Pick

Young Kwak/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—On the hoof, Josh Oliver is exactly what teams want at 6'5", 249 pounds with 10¾-inch hands.

—Ran a big route tree at San Jose State, and his past as a receiver shows with his knowledge of timing, space and body positioning.

—Finds the ball with ease and brings tools to be a good 50-50 and jump-ball receiver. Could be a big value in the red zone as a second tight end.

—Still learning the position and has room to improve as he gets stronger and gains reps.

—Could have matchup value given his experience at receiver and downfield speed.

WEAKNESSES

—Oliver has straight-line speed but lacks agility and flexibility in his lower body to effectively sink into routes and break off from coverage.

—Doesn't bring run-blocking tools; almost like a big slot receiver.

—Will need to work on balance, strength and hand positioning to be effective even as a move blocker from the backfield or across the formation.

—Didn't look as explosive as expected during combine drills and failed to stand out during Senior Bowl week.

OVERALL

Oliver has good tape for teams that want a receiving tight end in a backup or complementary role. But he's not an every-down in-line tight end who can kick out linebackers and defensive ends in the run game. If franchises value an athletic, up-the-seam type, he could be a find in the middle rounds.

GRADE: 5.70 (ROUND 4 — BACKUP CALIBER)

PRO COMPARISON: Austin Hooper