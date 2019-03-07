Lars Sullivan Update, Shawn Michaels and Jeff Jarrett's New Job in WWE Roundup

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Update on Sullivan After Anxiety Attack

Lars Sullivan is reportedly "in a good place" after seeking help to improve his mental health.

According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, Sullivan suffered an anxiety attack outside an arena in January prior to his scheduled WWE main roster debut. Sullivan has not wrestled since, but sources told Satin that WWE has been "incredibly accommodating" to Sullivan throughout the process.

WWE began airing vignettes for Sullivan's debut in November, and it was pushing a storyline focused on Sullivan being a free agent who both Raw and SmackDown Live coveted.

Sullivan never actually appeared live on television, though, and it remains unclear when he will. Satin noted that while The Rocky Mountain Monster is "feeling better," it isn't known if or when he will return to WWE.

During his time in NXT, Sullivan developed into a monster heel who was capable of cutting strong promos and having entertaining matches against some of the brand's top performers. He even had an NXT Championship match against Aleister Black at a TakeOver event.

Sullivan would be a major asset on the main roster given his size, strength and unique look, but details regarding his status are sparse with WrestleMania approaching.

HBK Discusses Retirement Match vs. Undertaker

Shawn Michaels lost a retirement match to The Undertaker nine years ago at WrestleMania 26, but it wasn't always certain that he was going to officially retire after that bout.

In an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, The Heartbreak Kid said plans were in place for him to continue wrestling if he wanted to, but he was ultimately pleased to go out on a high note:

"I don't know that I ever completely decided that it was going to be it [for my career] until after that match was over. We had always sort of discussed sort of an 'out clause,' so to speak, if I had the desire to do it again. But I can remember myself, and 'Taker, and Michaels Hayes just sitting there after the match, like we had done the year before, just the three of us, sort of sitting there, alone, taking it in, and I said, 'You know something, guys? I feel good with that.'"

Michaels stayed true to his retirement for nearly nine years before making his return to in-ring action at Crown Jewel in November. HBK teamed with Triple H against The Undertaker and Kane in a winning effort.

Despite his long absence, Michaels essentially had to work the entire match for his team since Triple H suffered a torn pectoral muscle.

There has been no inkling that Michaels is coming back for another match with WrestleMania 35 approaching in April, but showed at Crown Jewel that he can still go when called upon. Assuming he is now officially retired for good, Michaels can place his entire focus on molding the stars of tomorrow in NXT as a trainer.

Jarrett Joins WWE Creative Team

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett is reportedly an official member of the WWE creative team.

According to PWInsider's Mike Johnson, Jarrett's addition to the creative team was recent, as he had previously been working as a producer. He joins Bruce Prichard was also recently brought back to WWE for a role in creative.

Jarrett has also done some on-screen work this year, appearing in the 2019 Royal Rumble match as a surprise entrant and then having a match against Elias on Raw.

The 51-year-old Jarrett had multiple stints with WWE as a wrestler from 1992-96 and again from 1997-99. Following the closure of WCW in 2001, Jarrett founded TNA, which still operates to this day as Impact Wrestling under different ownership.

Jarrett was heavily involved in creative decision-making in TNA, which makes him uniquely qualified for a similar role in WWE.

With Jarrett bringing his wealth of experience to the creative team, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon will have no shortage of knowledgeable sources to draw from moving forward.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).