Predicting the Worst Contracts of 2019 NFL Free Agency

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Free agency is often the most exciting part of the NFL offseason. While the draft has more of a long-term impact, free agency involves proven players and the potential for a buying team to drastically improve quickly.

There's something fun about your favorite team stealing a player from a rival and improving its own roster at the same time.

Of course, teams that buy big also run the risk of hurting themselves with terrible deals—even though the ever-increasing salary cap means it's harder for a deal to cripple a team. From Andre Rison and Albert Haynesworth to Brock Osweiler and Sam Bradford, since the current iteration of free agency began in 1993, bad deals have been part of the equation.

Which deals could prove to be the worst in 2019? Here, you'll find predictions based on factors like potential contract terms, player health and age, team fit and the latest free-agency buzz.