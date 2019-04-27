KeeSean Johnson NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Arizona Cardinals' Pick

Harry How/Getty Images

STRENGTHS

—Fluid route-runner. Uses his feet well to create space off the line of scrimmage.

—Natural hands catcher who had productive career at Fresno State (275 catches, 3,563 yards, 24 touchdowns in four years).

—His route running is NFL-ready. Is an easy-mover who understands timing, space and leverage.

—High football IQ with understanding and recognition of coverages.

—Excels in intermediate routes and routes breaking back to the quarterback.

WEAKNESSES

—Won't create many yards after the catch.

—Small-but-efficient catch radius. Can grab anything thrown at him but won't get many catches outside his 6'1", 201-pound frame.

—Average speed (4.6 40) and agility for the position.

—Not asked to run many vertical routes.

—Struggled at times with drops—see the Nevada game from October—but will be one of the draft's better route-runners.

OVERALL



KeeSean Johnson played in the slot and outside at Fresno State and will provide great depth for any NFL team's passing game. He has average athletic ability, which will limit what he can do after the catch. Still, he'll put himself in position to make many catches.

GRADE: 5.99 (ROUND 4 - FUTURE STARTER)

PRO COMPARISON: Jarvis Landry