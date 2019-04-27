Riley Ridley NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Chicago Bears' Pick

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

STRENGTHS



—Has NFL bloodlines, as his brother Calvin was a first-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2018.

—Excellent route-runner with smooth transitions and the quick feet needed to leave defenders behind.

—Impressive catch rate with limited drops; excels on contested catches even as a smaller receiver. Extends his arms, uses strong hands and secures the ball well to give his quarterback a bigger catch radius than a 6'1" frame would normally generate.

—Smooth mover who can look like he's floating through his route.

—His film is much better than his testing at the combine in terms of speed, leaping ability and athleticism. He looks like graceful and agile with good jumping skills on tape.

WEAKNESSES



—He's thin-framed (199 lbs) and tested poorly with a 4.58 in the 40-yard dash; posted terrible numbers in the three-cone (7.22) and vertical jump (30.5")—two tests that measure explosiveness and agility.

—Lacks juice and acceleration from the snap. Can be slow to get into his route tree and gives cornerbacks way too much time to catch up to him in transitions.

—Doesn't give you a run-after-catch element. A true possession receiver.

—Feet look heavy at times, especially when coming in and out of his break.

—Shorter arms (32⅝") and a thin frame allows defensive backs to win in press coverage and throw him off his spot.

OVERALL



Riley Ridley's positives are impressive and leave you thinking he's a top wideout prospect, but the negatives are concerning. While he is a graceful route-runner and impressive pass-catcher, his inability to separate or make plays after the catch with speed are likely to keep him down the board.

GRADE: 6.60 (ROUND 2 - ROOKIE IMPACT/FUTURE STARTER)

PRO COMPARISON: Davante Adams