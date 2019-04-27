Tony Pollard NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Dallas Cowboys' Pick

John Raoux/Associated Press

POSITIVES:

—Swiss army knife in the Memphis offense who showcased a skill set as a runner, receiver and return man.

—One of the best return men in college football; returned seven kicks for touchdowns during his time at Memphis.

—Slasher who can get to the second level in a hurry and does a good job finding openings outside. Has some scoot to his game to run away from defenders.

—Very good receiver out of the backfield; can be used on dumps, wheels or even split out as a wide receiver. Can be dangerous on jet sweep options.

—Instant-impact special teams player who has upside as a runner or receiving option.

NEGATIVES:

—Lacks strength as a runner and doesn't have the gear to push the pile.

—Limited reps as a true running back because of the play of Darrell Henderson. Might be more of a gadget guy.

—Tweener prospect who will only be a fit in some schemes because of lack of power and vision as a runner and undeveloped route-running ability.

—Jack of all trades, master of none. Teams who don't value his return skill set will have little use or value for him.

—Didn't wow with speed or agility. Has average long speed, burst and juice in his hips to make defenders miss.

OVERALL:

Pollard is the answer if NFL teams are looking for a return specialist, but he lacks value as a straight-up running back prospect. Pro teams will have to find a role for him, but if they do want a highly productive return man and upside third-down option, Pollard is a good value late in the draft.

GRADE: 5.40 (ROUND 6—BACKUP CALIBER)

PRO COMPARISON: Joe Williams